'Wounds of the Past': Berlin to Return Looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
In this article you will read about Germany returning 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria on Tuesday
The Benin Bronzes are hundreds of years old sculptures that once adorned the palace of the former Kingdom of Benin (now Nigeria), which was attacked and looted by British colonists. The Benin Bronzes, along with other stolen artifacts, were then sold to various countries, including Germany.
Germany to return 20 Benin Bronzes seized during colonial times to Nigeria on Tuesday, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
“That will not heal all wounds of the past. But together with the federal states, cities and museums, we are showing that Germany is serious about coming to terms with its dark colonial history,” she stated.
According to the minister, returning
the artifacts back to its homeland will allow Nigerians to finally see them with their own eyes.
At the same time, Baerbock pointed out that “coming to terms with colonial injustice also opens a new chapter in deeper cooperation with Nigeria”.
The Benin Bronzes, a collection of approximately 3,000 metal and ivory sculptures, were brought to London after the British Empire conquered Benin, a West African kingdom located in the territory of modern-day Nigeria, in 1897. A number of the sculptures were then sold out and ended up dispersed throughout the world. In Germany alone, there are approximately 1,000 Benin sculptures to date.
In late August, Nigeria and Germany penned
a deal to transfer ownership of the Benin Bronzes. It was agreed that Germany will repatriate to Nigeria 512 objects in total. However, the two countries’ joint statement read that "around a third of the objects transferred will remain in Berlin on loan for an initial period of ten years and will be exhibited in the Humboldt Forum”.
Last week, the University of Cambridge announced that the return of 116 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria has been approved. At the same time, the university stated that some of the bronzes from its collection will stay within the walls of the institution for educational purposes and cultural representations of Benin.
Notably, most of the Benin Bronzes, are currently kept
in Britain, particularly, in the British Museum, which unlike other institutions around the world, refuses to repatriate the artifacts. Justifying the refusal, the British Museum refers to a 1963 UK law that prohibits to permanently remove any objects from the British Museum’s fund.
Meanwhile, last year, Jesus College in Cambridge repatriated one bronze to Nigeria. This July, Germany returned two more bronzes to their homeland. In October, Washington's Smithsonian Institution handed 29 Benin bronzes back to Nigeria. In November, London's Horniman Museum repatriated
six bronzes.