https://sputniknews.com/20221219/wounds-of-the-past-berlin-to-return-looted-benin-bronzes-to-nigeria-1105577558.html

'Wounds of the Past': Berlin to Return Looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

'Wounds of the Past': Berlin to Return Looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

In this article you will read about Germany returning 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria on Tuesday

2022-12-19T08:01+0000

2022-12-19T08:01+0000

2022-12-19T08:01+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

benin bronze

artifacts

looted

stolen

colonialism

british colonialism

british empire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/13/1105577705_0:163:2919:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_0def00265cd973b61bd3d4c8d50a1008.jpg

Germany to return 20 Benin Bronzes seized during colonial times to Nigeria on Tuesday, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.According to the minister, returning the artifacts back to its homeland will allow Nigerians to finally see them with their own eyes.At the same time, Baerbock pointed out that “coming to terms with colonial injustice also opens a new chapter in deeper cooperation with Nigeria”.The Benin Bronzes, a collection of approximately 3,000 metal and ivory sculptures, were brought to London after the British Empire conquered Benin, a West African kingdom located in the territory of modern-day Nigeria, in 1897. A number of the sculptures were then sold out and ended up dispersed throughout the world. In Germany alone, there are approximately 1,000 Benin sculptures to date.In late August, Nigeria and Germany penned a deal to transfer ownership of the Benin Bronzes. It was agreed that Germany will repatriate to Nigeria 512 objects in total. However, the two countries’ joint statement read that "around a third of the objects transferred will remain in Berlin on loan for an initial period of ten years and will be exhibited in the Humboldt Forum”.Last week, the University of Cambridge announced that the return of 116 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria has been approved. At the same time, the university stated that some of the bronzes from its collection will stay within the walls of the institution for educational purposes and cultural representations of Benin. Notably, most of the Benin Bronzes, are currently kept in Britain, particularly, in the British Museum, which unlike other institutions around the world, refuses to repatriate the artifacts. Justifying the refusal, the British Museum refers to a 1963 UK law that prohibits to permanently remove any objects from the British Museum’s fund.Meanwhile, last year, Jesus College in Cambridge repatriated one bronze to Nigeria. This July, Germany returned two more bronzes to their homeland. In October, Washington's Smithsonian Institution handed 29 Benin bronzes back to Nigeria. In November, London's Horniman Museum repatriated six bronzes.

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/cambridge-to-return-over-hundred-benin-bronzes-to-nigeria-media-report-1105475307.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

germany returns benin bronzes, germany repatriates benin bronzes, stolen benin bronzes, looted benin bronzes, repatriation of benin bronzes