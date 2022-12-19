https://sputniknews.com/20221219/video-tom-cruise-jumps-off-a-plane-to-thank-moviegoers-for-top-gun-success-1105578017.html
Video: Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Plane to Thank Moviegoers For Top Gun Success
Video: Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Plane to Thank Moviegoers For Top Gun Success
'Top Gun: Maverick', which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, had its world premiere in Las Vegas on 28 April 2022. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T07:17+0000
2022-12-19T07:17+0000
2022-12-19T07:17+0000
viral
tom cruise
stunt
top gun 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094184011_0:24:1356:787_1920x0_80_0_0_df18bdffdd3edad3f102b98dd4dfdd69.jpg
Famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, 60, recorded a video address to his fans during the filming of the new Mission Impossible movie. In the video, he jumped out of a plane and delivered a heartfelt message to the audience, thanking fans for the colossal success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' - all while in free fall.The clip begins in the cockpit of the plane. Cruise reveals that he is on the set of another Mission Impossible film series. He is interrupted by the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, who is asking him to hurry up with the shooting of the next scene. Cruise then jumps out of the plane and continues the speech as he free-flies:After becoming the producer of the very first Mission Impossible movie, Tom Cruise insisted on doing all the dangerous stunts himself, and putting himself to test in every film since.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094184011_103:0:1152:787_1920x0_80_0_0_706ffea59749f4dfac5287447d7e2291.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tom cruise jumps jut of plane video, tom cruise perform stunts himself, mission impossible tom cruise jumps jut of plane promo, top gun highest grossing movie, highest grossing movie of 2022,
tom cruise jumps jut of plane video, tom cruise perform stunts himself, mission impossible tom cruise jumps jut of plane promo, top gun highest grossing movie, highest grossing movie of 2022,
Video: Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Plane to Thank Moviegoers For Top Gun Success
'Top Gun: Maverick', which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, had its world premiere in Las Vegas on 28 April 2022. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and in Tom Cruise's career. The film was also ranked 11th on the list of highest-grossing films in cinema history.
Famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, 60, recorded a video address to his fans during the filming of the new Mission Impossible movie. In the video, he jumped out of a plane and delivered a heartfelt message to the audience, thanking fans for the colossal success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' - all while in free fall.
The clip begins in the cockpit of the plane. Cruise reveals that he is on the set of another Mission Impossible film series. He is interrupted by the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, who is asking him to hurry up with the shooting of the next scene.
Cruise then jumps out of the plane and continues the speech as he free-flies:
"Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking all of you for coming to the theaters and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick'... thank you for allowing us to entertain you - it truly is the honor of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work - we have to get this shot - you have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies!"
After becoming the producer of the very first Mission Impossible movie, Tom Cruise insisted on doing all the dangerous stunts himself, and putting himself to test in every film since.