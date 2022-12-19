https://sputniknews.com/20221219/video-tom-cruise-jumps-off-a-plane-to-thank-moviegoers-for-top-gun-success-1105578017.html

Video: Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Plane to Thank Moviegoers For Top Gun Success

Video: Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Plane to Thank Moviegoers For Top Gun Success

'Top Gun: Maverick', which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, had its world premiere in Las Vegas on 28 April 2022. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-19T07:17+0000

2022-12-19T07:17+0000

2022-12-19T07:17+0000

viral

tom cruise

stunt

top gun 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094184011_0:24:1356:787_1920x0_80_0_0_df18bdffdd3edad3f102b98dd4dfdd69.jpg

Famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, 60, recorded a video address to his fans during the filming of the new Mission Impossible movie. In the video, he jumped out of a plane and delivered a heartfelt message to the audience, thanking fans for the colossal success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' - all while in free fall.The clip begins in the cockpit of the plane. Cruise reveals that he is on the set of another Mission Impossible film series. He is interrupted by the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, who is asking him to hurry up with the shooting of the next scene. Cruise then jumps out of the plane and continues the speech as he free-flies:After becoming the producer of the very first Mission Impossible movie, Tom Cruise insisted on doing all the dangerous stunts himself, and putting himself to test in every film since.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

tom cruise jumps jut of plane video, tom cruise perform stunts himself, mission impossible tom cruise jumps jut of plane promo, top gun highest grossing movie, highest grossing movie of 2022,