UK to Supply Kiev With ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Artillery Rounds - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to provide Ukraine with a major artillery package next year, The Guardian reported on Monday. 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
The new aid package, to be announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will include "hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition next year under a £250m ($304m) contract that will ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023," the prime minister’s office said in a statement quoted by the newspaper. At the end of last month, Sunak said that the United Kingdom intended to maintain its current level of military support for Kiev in 2023, or even increase it. Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
