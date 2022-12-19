https://sputniknews.com/20221219/two-people-killed-1-injured-in-shooting-at-athens-cafe-reports-say-1105578437.html
Two People Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Athens Cafe, Reports Say
The incident took place on Sunday evening in a crowded cafe, public broadcaster reported. An unidentified person, who was wearing a medical face mask and a hood, walked the cafe's terrace, approached one of the tables, and opened fire, fleeing the crime scene afterward. The victims are reportedly of Albanian origin and belong to mafia circles, the broadcaster reported. It added that the life of the injured woman was out of danger.
