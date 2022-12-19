https://sputniknews.com/20221219/study-reveals-harming-effects-of-using-gadgets-to-soothe-young-children-1105576588.html

Study Reveals Harming Effects of Using Gadgets to Soothe Young Children

science & tech

children

emotions

parenting

electronic devices

A study has found that children who parents console by giving them electronic devices often suffer from behavioural disorders. This is especially true for boys, particularly hyperactive ones.The study involved 422 children aged three to five and 422 parents of those children. It lasted six months, recording the children's emotional reactions, mood swings, sudden changes in well-being, and increased impulsivity.Researchers have noted that it is at a young age that children are actively susceptible to mood swings and temper tantrums, which can further encourage parents to use the gadget, due to lack of time and energy to calm the child down themselves.Among the possible methods that do not require screens, the scientist highlighted the following ones:“All of these solutions help children understand themselves better, and feel more competent at managing their feelings,” Radesky said. "In contrast, using a distractor like a mobile device doesn’t teach a skill – it just distracts the child away from how they are feeling. Kids who don’t build these skills in early childhood are more likely to struggle when stressed out in school or with peers as they get older.”

