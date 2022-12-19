Study Reveals Harming Effects of Using Gadgets to Soothe Young Children
It's no secret that parents these days often use electronic devices to calm an irritated child. But new research shows that such tactics can be a lot more harmful for kids than parents might initially think.
A study has found that children who parents console by giving them electronic devices often suffer from behavioural disorders. This is especially true for boys, particularly hyperactive ones.
The study involved 422 children aged three to five and 422 parents of those children. It lasted six months, recording the children's emotional reactions, mood swings, sudden changes in well-being, and increased impulsivity.
“Using mobile devices to settle down a young child may seem like a harmless, temporary tool to reduce stress in the household, but there may be long term consequences if it’s a regular go-to soothing strategy,” said lead author Jenny Radesky, M.D., a developmental behavioral pediatrician at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
Researchers have noted that it is at a young age that children are actively susceptible to mood swings and temper tantrums, which can further encourage parents to use the gadget, due to lack of time and energy to calm the child down themselves.
“Caregivers may experience immediate relief from using devices if they quickly and effectively reduce children’s negative and challenging behaviors,” Radesky said. “This feels rewarding to both parents and children and can motivate them both to maintain this cycle... The more often devices are used, the less practice children – and their parents – get to use other coping strategies.”
Among the possible methods that do not require screens, the scientist highlighted the following ones:
Name the emotion and what to do about it: Naming emotion can both help child to understand it better and show them that parents do care for them, which might help children to manage their emotions more easily.
Sensory techniques: Channeling children's energy into particular forms of action (such as swinging, hugging, jumping on a trampoline, listening to music or looking at a book) might help calm their down.
Use color zones: Naming emotions as colors (blue for bored, green for calm, yellow for anxious/agitated, red for explosive) may help child to better understand their emotional state and respond correctly.
Offer replacement behaviors: Helping children find a safer behavior pattern (hitting pillow instead of sibling, clearly state their needs, etc.) might resolve some problems in communicating and resolve conflicts.
“All of these solutions help children understand themselves better, and feel more competent at managing their feelings,” Radesky said. "In contrast, using a distractor like a mobile device doesn’t teach a skill – it just distracts the child away from how they are feeling. Kids who don’t build these skills in early childhood are more likely to struggle when stressed out in school or with peers as they get older.”