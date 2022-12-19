International
Russian Tourists Stranded in Egypt Return to Moscow
Russian Tourists Stranded in Egypt Return to Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 350 people, who had not been able to fly out of the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada for several days, have finally returned to... 19.12.2022
The Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik on Friday that around 300 passengers were stranded in Hurghada, waiting for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow. A Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday morning that the flight to Moscow was carried out by Red Wings instead of iFly. On Thursday, a passenger told Sputnik that the plane had been scheduled for take off in the afternoon but was postponed, with people transferred to one of the hotels in Hurghada to wait for a replacement flight. The Russian iFly airline had to postpone all of its flights from Egypt due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace.
Russian Tourists Stranded in Egypt Return to Moscow

03:29 GMT 19.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 350 people, who had not been able to fly out of the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada for several days, have finally returned to Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik on Friday that around 300 passengers were stranded in Hurghada, waiting for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow.
A Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday morning that the flight to Moscow was carried out by Red Wings instead of iFly.
"We are very happy to finally return home," one of the passengers told Sputnik.
On Thursday, a passenger told Sputnik that the plane had been scheduled for take off in the afternoon but was postponed, with people transferred to one of the hotels in Hurghada to wait for a replacement flight.
The Russian iFly airline had to postpone all of its flights from Egypt due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace.
