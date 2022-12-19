https://sputniknews.com/20221219/russian-ships-sail-for-joint-drills-with-chinese-navy-next-week-defense-ministry-1105576482.html

Russian Ships Sail for Joint Drills With Chinese Navy Next Week: Defense Ministry

A detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet is headed toward the East China Sea to participate in Russian-Chinese naval drills from December 21 to 27.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has put out to sea in [the far eastern city of] Vladivostok to participate in joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Maritime Cooperation 2022, which will take place from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry noted that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to the ships, aircraft and helicopters from both countries will take part in the drills, according to the ministry.

