International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/russia-puts-soyuz-rocket-on-launch-start-to-test-control-system-roscosmos-1105577399.html
Russia Puts Soyuz Rocket on Launch Start to Test Control System: Roscosmos
Russia Puts Soyuz Rocket on Launch Start to Test Control System: Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Soyuz-2.1a spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to test a new ground control... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T06:32+0000
2022-12-19T06:32+0000
russia
russia
baikonur
soyuz-2.1a
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1c690d301696ff35e71bd102197b37.jpg
"New ground-based equipment for the Soyuz-2 spacecraft's control system is being tested at Baikonur. Today the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was rolled out to the launch complex of the 31st pad of the cosmodrome for testing," Roscosmos said on social media. The system is designed for electrical testing of onboard control systems, checking the correct functioning, preparing for launch and launching spacecraft. During the complex tests, there will be no refueling of the spacecraft. Specialists will check the equipment's operability in conjunction with the carrier rocket, as well as its pre-launch readiness, the statement said. The space agency did not specify how long the tests would continue. In mid-February, the Progress MS-22 space truck will be launched into orbit on board the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. In August, Sputnik learned from one of Roscosmos' subsidiaries that Baikonur was having its control system's testing equipment replaced. Semikhatov SPA of Automatics' deputy CEO, Lev Belsky, said the new equipment would be installed by the end of 2022.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7388c05bbe507e730cb5d78d3c7fca80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, soyuz rocket, launch start, test control system, roscosmos
russia, soyuz rocket, launch start, test control system, roscosmos

Russia Puts Soyuz Rocket on Launch Start to Test Control System: Roscosmos

06:32 GMT 19.12.2022
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Soyuz-2.1a spacecraft was rolled out to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to test a new ground control system, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.
"New ground-based equipment for the Soyuz-2 spacecraft's control system is being tested at Baikonur. Today the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was rolled out to the launch complex of the 31st pad of the cosmodrome for testing," Roscosmos said on social media.
The system is designed for electrical testing of onboard control systems, checking the correct functioning, preparing for launch and launching spacecraft. During the complex tests, there will be no refueling of the spacecraft. Specialists will check the equipment's operability in conjunction with the carrier rocket, as well as its pre-launch readiness, the statement said.
The space agency did not specify how long the tests would continue.
In mid-February, the Progress MS-22 space truck will be launched into orbit on board the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.
In August, Sputnik learned from one of Roscosmos' subsidiaries that Baikonur was having its control system's testing equipment replaced. Semikhatov SPA of Automatics' deputy CEO, Lev Belsky, said the new equipment would be installed by the end of 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала