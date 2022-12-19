International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/roscosmos-specialists-locate-site-of-damage-to-soyuz-ms-22-module-source-says-1105582853.html
Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site of Damage to Soyuz MS-22 Module, Source Says
Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site of Damage to Soyuz MS-22 Module, Source Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Specialists at Russian state space agency Roscosmos have established the exact location of the damage to the Soyuz MS-22 instrument-assembly... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T09:49+0000
2022-12-19T09:49+0000
science & tech
roscosmos
iss
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg
"The exact location of the damage to the body of the instrument-aggregate module on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been established. The damage is located on the radiator of the cooling system near the solar battery check-in unit," the source said. The damage site was localized based on the study of photo and video materials sent by the ISS crew.A leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred last week due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_146:0:2413:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_2578f1c8e330617a76138a12bec2328c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, specialists, damage, soyuz ms-22, module
roscosmos, specialists, damage, soyuz ms-22, module

Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site of Damage to Soyuz MS-22 Module, Source Says

09:49 GMT 19.12.2022
CC0 / / ISS
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Specialists at Russian state space agency Roscosmos have established the exact location of the damage to the Soyuz MS-22 instrument-assembly module docked to the International Space Station (ISS), an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The exact location of the damage to the body of the instrument-aggregate module on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been established. The damage is located on the radiator of the cooling system near the solar battery check-in unit," the source said.
The damage site was localized based on the study of photo and video materials sent by the ISS crew.
A leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred last week due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала