https://sputniknews.com/20221219/roscosmos-specialists-locate-site-of-damage-to-soyuz-ms-22-module-source-says-1105582853.html

Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site of Damage to Soyuz MS-22 Module, Source Says

Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site of Damage to Soyuz MS-22 Module, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Specialists at Russian state space agency Roscosmos have established the exact location of the damage to the Soyuz MS-22 instrument-assembly... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-19T09:49+0000

2022-12-19T09:49+0000

2022-12-19T09:49+0000

science & tech

roscosmos

iss

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg

"The exact location of the damage to the body of the instrument-aggregate module on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been established. The damage is located on the radiator of the cooling system near the solar battery check-in unit," the source said. The damage site was localized based on the study of photo and video materials sent by the ISS crew.A leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred last week due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, specialists, damage, soyuz ms-22, module