Radical Nationalist Party Sets Sights on Finnish Parliament

Radical Nationalist Party Sets Sights on Finnish Parliament

A newly-registered Finnish political party, which has turned into an umbrella organization for the nation’s numerous nationalist organizations with extreme views, has set sights on the coming parliamentary election in 2023.The Blue-and-Black Movement (or Sinimusta Liike) is made up of members of the radical wing of the former youth organization of the Finns Party (which was dissolved as a result of a bitter entho-nationalism row), anti-immigrant street patrol group Soldiers of Odin and the disbanded and banned neo-Nazi group Nordic Resistance Movement.The party has proclaimed its goal to nominate candidates in all electoral districts ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in order to win at least one seat in the Finnish Parliament and make its voice heard.The Blue-and-Black Movement garnered the necessary support to register as a party and admittedly intends to offer radical nationalists a legal vehicle for participating in decision-making instead of having to “settle for operating in the shadows”.The movement promotes itself as a radical nationalist party that aims to protect the interests of white Finns and foster the Finnish way of life. However, the Ministry of Justice considered the party’s initial program so radical and anti-democratic that it had to be partially rewritten to be accepted for registration.According to Helsinki Times, he also made no secret of the fact that his movement shares many traits of fascism.Numerous Finnish pundits called the registration of the party and its far-reaching goals in the upcoming election the single most important development in the nationalist edge of the Finnish right wing since the ban of the Nordic Resistance Movement by the Supreme Court in 2020. Back then, many researchers warned that its members would reorganize and resurface.The colors of the Blue-and-Black Movement, coupled with its views, bear a striking resemblance to the nationalist and fascist Lapua Movement that existed in the interbellum period and was disbanded in 1932 over a failed coup d’etat known as the Mantsala Rebellion, as well its successor the Patriotic People’s Movement which was banned in 1944. The infamous Lapua movement was known for kidnapping and beating opponents and even abducting a popular ex-president, Kaarlo Stahlberg.

finland

