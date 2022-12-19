https://sputniknews.com/20221219/les-bleus-cest-moi-french-presidents-world-cup-hubris-compared-to-absolutist-monarchs-1105596638.html

Les Bleus C'est Moi: French President's World Cup 'Hubris' Compared to Absolutist Monarchs

Despite being elected president twice — albeit against right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen — Emmanuel Macron remains unpopular and out-of-touch with ordinary... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has been likened to medieval French kings who thought they had the healing touch over his post World Cup final speech.Macron drew criticism over his "over-the-top" comments in Qatar after France lost to Argentina in a penalty shoot-out following a thrilling 3-3 draw in extra time.Pundit Matthieu Croissandeau said on a Monday morning TV show that Macron's address was full of "hubris.""You could say that Emmanuel Macron listened to his heart and that he is a real football fan, which is true," he said.The commentator pointed out that his closing line of "Vive la République, vive la France" made it sound like a political campaign stump speech — in contrast to the president's previous reluctance to politicize the football tournament in the Persian Gulf monarchy of Qatar.That was an "awkward moment" when Macron showed "lack of judgment" and had "spoken to say nothing."Responding to his TV host's observation that the defeated French team's players "visibly just wanted him to go away," Croissandeau said Macron "went over the top and gave in to his own nature and to his communication strategy" which was "all carefully relayed on his social media accounts."Political correspondent Marie-Bénédicte Allaire was also scathing in her judgement of the president's awkward attempts to endear himself to ordinary people."What is striking with Emmanuel Macron is that he persists in his attempts to capture the collective emotion of the French people without ever managing to do so," she said — as he had done in 2017 on the death of French rock star Johnny Halliday.Macron has won two presidential elections against Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party is a rebranding of the right-wing National Front of her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.But he remains unpopular with large sections of French society, especially participants in the regular massive 'yellow vest' protests against fuel tax hikes and other policies that have impoverished ordinary people.

