Hundreds of Aussies Affected by Psychoactive Spinach Taint Incident

Hundreds of Aussies Affected by Psychoactive Spinach Taint Incident

At least 230 people in Australia have suffered delirium, fever and heart problems after eating contaminated spinach.New South Wales (NSW) was the worst hit by the wave of food poisoning, with the state's health department reporting 164 cases by Monday. 42 of those were hospitalised with heart palpitations and hallucinations.The state of Queensland said 42 people had called its Poisons Information Centre to reports symptoms, while in Victoria 20 people had attended hospital emergency departments due to the poisoning.The Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) agency issued an urgent nationwide recall alert for the baby spinach on Sunday.It urged residents to throw away products that might contain the contaminated leaves, believed to have originated on a farm in Victoria, which included pre-packed salad and stir-fry mixes bought from branches of supermarkets Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Costco.Dr Brett Summerell of Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens ventured that the poisoning was likely caused by a variety of the nightshade family of plants becoming mixed in with the spinach.Authorities urged Aussies seeking cheap thrills not to look for nightshade leaves to eat in the hope of getting a psychedelic high.

