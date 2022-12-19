https://sputniknews.com/20221219/cnn-boss-slams-name-calling--half-truths-from-left-that-pass-for-news-1105588504.html

CNN Boss Slams 'Name-Calling & Half-Truths' From Left That 'Pass for News'

CNN Boss Slams 'Name-Calling & Half-Truths' From Left That 'Pass for News'

CNN Boss slams ‘uninformed vitriol’, name-Calling & Half-Truths' Pass for News

2022-12-19T14:01+0000

2022-12-19T14:01+0000

2022-12-19T14:01+0000

cnn

donald trump

jeff zucker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101738/52/1017385212_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_534befd1a5fc64aa74cf84629d3b1fc9.jpg

Chris Licht, who took over from Jeff Zucker as CEO of multinational cable news channel CNN in May 2022, has pushed back at the invective directed at him from the left.Entrusted with carrying out a series of staffing and programming changes to recalibrate the network’s editorial direction, he yet again denied he was opting for a more centrist direction.According to the new CNN chief, he wanted the network to offer a “rational conversation about polarizing issues,” allowing viewers to “take what they’ve heard to the dinner table and have a discussion.”“That’s a dream of mine,” Licht added.Licht's personnel changes have sparked criticism. He ousted such personalities as anchor Brian Stelter, political commentator Chris Cillizza, and former White House correspondent for CNN John Harwood, known for their sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump.The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable news channel has also seen tweaks to its morning lineup: host Don Lemon, another Trump critic, lost his primetime slot. Licht had him moved to “CNN This Morning” with Kaitlyn Collins and Poppy Harlow."We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers,” Licht was reported as telling staff in a memo in summer.Furthermore, Warner Bros. Discovery has faced the need to adopt cost-cutting measures, with layoffs and other budget cuts, as advertising and pay-TV subscriber fees plummet due to Americans increasingly leaning towards streaming services.When accused earlier of "centrist" reporting ambitions ostensibly driving his personnel and programming changes, Chris Licht said:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

cnn, uinformed vitriol from the left, name-calling and half-truths' pass for news, took over from jeff zucker, staffing and programming changes