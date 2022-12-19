https://sputniknews.com/20221219/at-least-three-chinese-naval-task-forces-reported-entering-philippine-sea-for-drills-1105619519.html

At Least Three Chinese Naval Task Forces Reported Entering Philippine Sea for Drills

A total of 11 Chinese warships have been spotted in recent days passing by the string of Japanese islands that extend south toward Taiwan, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning and three of the PLAN’s mighty Type 055 destroyers.Separately last week, Japanese military officials reported that a task force led by the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa and including the Type 052D destroyer Kaifeng and Type 903A replenishment ship Taihu had also entered the Philippine Sea from the East China Sea, this time via the Osumi Strait. The narrow waterway, which passes between the Japanese islands of Kyushu and Tanegashima, was made international waters by Japan during the Cold War so that US nuclear weapons-laden warships could transit without violating Tokyo’s ban on nuclear weapons in its territory.Experts told Chinese media that Chinese aircraft carriers have only ever deployed with one Type 055 at a time, so the inclusion of at least two, and possibly three of the warships in the task force would likely mean new types of drills to better incorporate them. The PLAN has eight Type 055s, which are the second-largest surface combat vessels in service with any nation, eclipsed only by the US Navy’s handful of Zumwalt-class destroyers. They carry a bevy of advanced radar and missile systems, including hypersonic weapons.During May drills, the diesel-fueled Liaoning pushed the limits of its deployment abilities, staying in the Philippine Sea for several weeks as it conducted continuous aviation operations with its air wing of J-15 “Flying Shark” fighters, part of the Su-27-derived family of fighter aircraft.The Chinese drills come just days after Japan announced major moves toward remilitarization, decades after being made a neutral state. When Tokyo was defeated at the end of World War II and forced to give up its sprawling colonial empire, its new constitution required it to be neutral and give up offensive military weapons.However, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed within a couple of days earlier in December the intention to double the Japanese defense budget over the next five years, weigh the introduction of offensive cyberwarfare capabilities, a hypersonic weapons program, and a deal to buy Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles from the United States.

