Astronomers Find Two Potentially Habitable Exoplanets

Astronomers Find Two Potentially Habitable Exoplanets

Since the beginning of space exploration, humanity has wondered whether there is life beyond Earth or if there are any other planets suitable for life...

An international team of astronomers from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, led by Alejandro Suárez Mascareño, has discovered two exoplanets near our solar system that lie within the habitable zone of their star.The planets were given the names GJ 1002 b and GJ 1002 c. They orbit the red dwarf GJ 1002, which is less than 16 light years away from our Solar System. These planets have the same mass as Earth and orbit within the habitable zone of their star, meaning that the surface conditions on these planets are close to Earth-like and favorable for the emergence of Earth-like life.The researchers explained that GJ 1002 is a red dwarf, with its mass amounting to only one-eighth of that of the Sun. Both planets are closer to it than Earth is to the Sun. But because the star's radiation is not as strong as the Sun's, the planets' surface shouldn't be too hot. GJ 1002 b takes about 10 days to make a complete revolution around the star, while GJ 1002 c takes 21 days.The system's proximity will make it possible to determine the presence and composition of the planets' atmospheres very accurately. The scientists intend to analyze their reflected light or thermal radiation.The astronomers stressed that the planets appear to be promising regarding future missions aimed at finding life outside our Solar System.Recently, researchers at the University of Montreal found two possible "water world" exoplanets - Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d. Those planets may consist largely of H2O. If the theory is confirmed, it would be a major breakthrough in the study of space.

