Zimbabwe Farmers Use Chili 'Bombs' to Deter Elephants

Zimbabwe Farmers Use Chili 'Bombs' to Deter Elephants

Zimbabwean farmers are making chili “bombs” by mixing dung with oil and chili powder to keep elephants out of their fields. These "bombs" are hung around the field edges.Farmers began to apply this method in response to the increased number of cases of wild animals maiming and killing people and livestock, as well as destroying crops. The smell of chili in homemade "bombs" repels the elephants.Speaking of the reasons for the frequent elephant attacks in Mbire, Mahuni noted that the area receives a constant influx of new animals due to migration.Mahuni pointed out that Zimbabwean farmers got trained in chili cultivation and “bomb” making by representatives from the African Wildlife Foundation, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.After Botswana, Zimbabwe has the world's second-largest elephant population. In contrast to other countries where poachers have slaughtered these mammals for the ivory trade, Zimbabwe's elephant population is increasing at a rate of about 5% per year. Nonetheless, in 2021, 72 people were killed by elephants in Zimbabwe.

