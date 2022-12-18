International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/zimbabwe-farmers-use-chili-bombs-to-deter-elephants-1105569456.html
Zimbabwe Farmers Use Chili 'Bombs' to Deter Elephants
Zimbabwe Farmers Use Chili 'Bombs' to Deter Elephants
In this article you will read about Zimbabwean farmers, who use chili bombs to keep elephants away
2022-12-18T16:16+0000
2022-12-18T16:16+0000
africa
zimbabwe
south africa
elephants
nature
animal attacks
livestock
field
farmers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105569850_0:264:2541:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_78b6a058a1839a9ee67d34543de61683.jpg
Zimbabwean farmers are making chili “bombs” by mixing dung with oil and chili powder to keep elephants out of their fields. These "bombs" are hung around the field edges.Farmers began to apply this method in response to the increased number of cases of wild animals maiming and killing people and livestock, as well as destroying crops. The smell of chili in homemade "bombs" repels the elephants.Speaking of the reasons for the frequent elephant attacks in Mbire, Mahuni noted that the area receives a constant influx of new animals due to migration.Mahuni pointed out that Zimbabwean farmers got trained in chili cultivation and “bomb” making by representatives from the African Wildlife Foundation, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.After Botswana, Zimbabwe has the world's second-largest elephant population. In contrast to other countries where poachers have slaughtered these mammals for the ivory trade, Zimbabwe's elephant population is increasing at a rate of about 5% per year. Nonetheless, in 2021, 72 people were killed by elephants in Zimbabwe.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/two-year-old-miraculously-survives-in-uganda-after-hippo-tries-to-swallow-him-1105539130.html
africa
zimbabwe
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105569850_116:0:2373:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_9db960a9ac8222a33b69de397c74a1b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chili bombs against elephants, elephant attacks in zimbabwe, animal attacks in africa, farmers protect from animals, elephants kill people in zimbabwe
chili bombs against elephants, elephant attacks in zimbabwe, animal attacks in africa, farmers protect from animals, elephants kill people in zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Farmers Use Chili 'Bombs' to Deter Elephants

16:16 GMT 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi MukwazhiIn this Oct, 27, 2019, photo, an elephant feeds on leaves from a tree in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe. Wardens and wildlife lovers are trucking in food to help the distressed animals.
In this Oct, 27, 2019, photo, an elephant feeds on leaves from a tree in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe. Wardens and wildlife lovers are trucking in food to help the distressed animals. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
More than 36 people in the Mbire rural district have been killed by wild animals since 2015, while many others have lost livestock and crops.
Zimbabwean farmers are making chili “bombs” by mixing dung with oil and chili powder to keep elephants out of their fields. These "bombs" are hung around the field edges.
Farmers began to apply this method in response to the increased number of cases of wild animals maiming and killing people and livestock, as well as destroying crops. The smell of chili in homemade "bombs" repels the elephants.

“We try to live in harmony with our animals… We only use lethal methods where an animal has killed a human being or when it has injured a person. Otherwise, we try to scare away the animals using friendly methods which are not dangerous to both the scouts and the farmers around,” Mbire Rural District Council executive officer Mr. Tarcicius Mahuni said.

Speaking of the reasons for the frequent elephant attacks in Mbire, Mahuni noted that the area receives a constant influx of new animals due to migration.
"Mbire is in the middle of the protected area so we have inflows of animals coming from Zambia and Mozambique as well as our protected areas like the Dande Safari, Doma Safari and the Chehore Parks areas,” he elaborated.
Mahuni pointed out that Zimbabwean farmers got trained in chili cultivation and “bomb” making by representatives from the African Wildlife Foundation, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.
A hippo swims in the Magdalena river in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Colombia's Environment Ministry announced in early Feb. that hippos are an invasive species, in response to a lawsuit against the government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos that were imported illegally by the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, and whose numbers are growing at a fast pace and pose a threat to biodiversity - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
Africa
Two-Year Old Miraculously Survives in Uganda After Hippo Tries to Swallow Him
Yesterday, 07:39 GMT
After Botswana, Zimbabwe has the world's second-largest elephant population. In contrast to other countries where poachers have slaughtered these mammals for the ivory trade, Zimbabwe's elephant population is increasing at a rate of about 5% per year. Nonetheless, in 2021, 72 people were killed by elephants in Zimbabwe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала