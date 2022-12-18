https://sputniknews.com/20221218/yougov-nearly-half-of-germans-believe-immigration-is-bad-for-the-country-1105567401.html

YouGov: Nearly Half of Germans Believe Immigration is Bad for the Country

YouGov: Nearly Half of Germans Believe Immigration is Bad for the Country

As 1.2 million migrants are expected to reach Germany by the end of the year, a survey has been conducted to find out what Germans think about migration in... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-18T14:39+0000

2022-12-18T14:39+0000

2022-12-18T14:39+0000

world

germany

migrant crisis

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175967_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1919e8d7f45430745055dc22eb6bdf7.jpg

Almost half of German citizens believe that immigration has a negative impact on their country according to the latest poll by the sociological institute YouGov.The poll was conducted from December 2 to 6 and included 2016 participants. According to the survey: Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party (EPP), a leading faction in the European Parliament, predicted recently that "Europe, mainly Germany, would be hit by a new wave of refugees this winter." He also claimed that Germany is not prepared for such a situation: The German Interior Ministry pointed out that this year, authorities have already allocated €3.5 billion to Länder and municipalities to receive and accommodate migrants, with another €2.75 billion to be provided in 2023.Earlier, Christian Dürr, leader of the FDP faction in the Bundestag, said that the shortage of skilled workers in Germany was so severe that the number of foreign workers employed would have to increase to 400,000 annually.Media previously reported that the Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser (SPD) wanted to create the conditions for the naturalization of foreigners in the Federal Republic of Germany much easier. In particular, the current naturalization period for foreigners is considered to be shortened from eight to five years. This period could even be reduced to three years in special cases. At the same time, abolishing the compulsory renunciation of a foreigner's existing nationality was discussed.

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/germany-putting-measures-in-place-to-curb-illegal-migration-1105549711.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

german migrant crisis, immigration in germany, german people against immigration