https://sputniknews.com/20221218/us--uk-health-agencies-warn-about-increase-in-strep-infections-among-children-1105567595.html
US & UK Health Agencies Warn About Increase in Strep Infections Among Children
US & UK Health Agencies Warn About Increase in Strep Infections Among Children
While the CDC urged parents in the US to learn about the symptoms of invasive group A strep infections such as necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T14:22+0000
2022-12-18T14:22+0000
2022-12-18T14:22+0000
world
us
united kingdom
us centers for disease control (cdc)
infection
warning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105054995_0:94:1922:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_8a007b71c29529d3410cd7651a995da7.jpg
US health authorities have moved to investigate a possible upsurge in streptococcal infections among the country’s youth.According to the information shared on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website earlier this month, the agency is “looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the United States.”The infections include necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.The CDC advised parents to read up about the symptoms of these infections and to quickly seek medical care for their children in case of a suspected infection, while healthcare providers were told to notify their local or state health department in case of “unusually aggressive or severe iGAS infections among children or potential increases or clusters of iGAS infections.”Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency reported a similar development in December, noting “relatively high rates of iGAS in children” and pointing at an unusually elevated number of cases of a particular type of such infection: scarlet fever.“Clinicians should continue to be alert to the severe complications of GAS and maintain a high degree of clinical suspicion when assessing patients, particularly those with preceding viral infection (including chickenpox) or close contacts of scarlet fever,” the agency warned.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/study-covid-infections-increase-chance-of-brain-injuries-1101158862.html
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105054995_0:0:1922:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_434ad535fb209564a9f046c91a150063.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, united kingdom, us centers for disease control (cdc), infection, warning
us, united kingdom, us centers for disease control (cdc), infection, warning
US & UK Health Agencies Warn About Increase in Strep Infections Among Children
While the CDC urged parents in the US to learn about the symptoms of invasive group A strep infections such as necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, the UK Health Security Agency noted a rising number of scarlet fever cases in Britain.
US health authorities have moved to investigate a possible upsurge in streptococcal infections among the country’s youth.
According to the information shared on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website earlier this month, the agency is “looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the United States.”
The infections include necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.
The CDC advised parents to read up about the symptoms of these infections and to quickly seek medical care for their children in case of a suspected infection, while healthcare providers were told to notify their local or state health department in case of “unusually aggressive or severe iGAS infections among children or potential increases or clusters of iGAS infections.”
Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency reported a similar development in December, noting “relatively high rates of iGAS in children” and pointing at an unusually elevated number of cases of a particular type of such infection: scarlet fever.
“Clinicians should continue to be alert to the severe complications of GAS and maintain a high degree of clinical suspicion when assessing patients, particularly those with preceding viral infection (including chickenpox) or close contacts of scarlet fever,” the agency warned.