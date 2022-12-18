https://sputniknews.com/20221218/two-teenagers-killed-in-atlanta-shooting-reports-say-1105557411.html
Two Teenagers Killed in Atlanta Shooting, Reports Say
Two Teenagers Killed in Atlanta Shooting, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two male teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were killed in a shootout near an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia, media report.
"It's just too many guns in the hands of our youth," Hampton Jr. told reporters.
According to US media reports, the exact number of shooters is not currently known, but authorities believe there were multiple.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two male teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were killed in a shootout near an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia, media report.
The shooting occurred on Saturday evening, after a dispute on social media, and some of the victims involved were Atlanta Public School students, US media said citing police.
A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, while an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were hospitalized with injuries, according to reports citing Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.
"It's just too many guns in the hands of our youth," Hampton Jr. told reporters.
According to US media reports, the exact number of shooters is not currently known, but authorities believe there were multiple.