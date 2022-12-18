International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/three-dead-many-injured-in-beachfront-incident-in-south-africa---reports-1105556940.html
Three Dead, 17 Injured By 'Freak Wave' in South Africa
Three Dead, 17 Injured By 'Freak Wave' in South Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died and over a dozen others were injured after a wave swept them into the sea in the South African coastal city of... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T03:14+0000
2022-12-18T03:15+0000
world
south africa
durban
tragedy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107744/30/1077443017_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_114eb36c1b36314f91406436b3782c5e.jpg
The incident occurred on Saturday at The Bay of Plenty, The Citizen newspaper said. A "freak wave" swept people out to sea at the eThekwini beachfront, which resulted in three dead and 17 injured, the newspaper said citing emergency medical services. The Bay of Plenty is one of Durban's most popular beaches. A massive rescue operation took place, involving 35 lifeguards. Paramedics also attended to over 100 beach goers, but only 17 were seriously injured.The injured are in serious and critical condition at nearby hospitals.
south africa
durban
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107744/30/1077443017_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb1671baa863eab3ba43ca640b6f7d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, durban, tragedy
south africa, durban, tragedy

Three Dead, 17 Injured By 'Freak Wave' in South Africa

03:14 GMT 18.12.2022 (Updated: 03:15 GMT 18.12.2022)
© Photo : Unsplash / Jason Briscoe on A drone view on an ocean coastline in Durban, South Africa
A drone view on an ocean coastline in Durban, South Africa - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© Photo : Unsplash / Jason Briscoe on
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died and over a dozen others were injured after a wave swept them into the sea in the South African coastal city of Durban, South African media report.
The incident occurred on Saturday at The Bay of Plenty, The Citizen newspaper said.
A "freak wave" swept people out to sea at the eThekwini beachfront, which resulted in three dead and 17 injured, the newspaper said citing emergency medical services.
"There was a freak wave that washed some people to sea, three have drowned and 17 people have been taken to hospital," Robert Mckenzie, spokesman of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial first responders said in a statement to AFP.
The Bay of Plenty is one of Durban's most popular beaches. A massive rescue operation took place, involving 35 lifeguards. Paramedics also attended to over 100 beach goers, but only 17 were seriously injured.
The injured are in serious and critical condition at nearby hospitals.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала