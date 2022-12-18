https://sputniknews.com/20221218/three-dead-many-injured-in-beachfront-incident-in-south-africa---reports-1105556940.html

Three Dead, 17 Injured By 'Freak Wave' in South Africa

Three Dead, 17 Injured By 'Freak Wave' in South Africa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died and over a dozen others were injured after a wave swept them into the sea in the South African coastal city of... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-18T03:14+0000

2022-12-18T03:14+0000

2022-12-18T03:15+0000

world

south africa

durban

tragedy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107744/30/1077443017_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_114eb36c1b36314f91406436b3782c5e.jpg

The incident occurred on Saturday at The Bay of Plenty, The Citizen newspaper said. A "freak wave" swept people out to sea at the eThekwini beachfront, which resulted in three dead and 17 injured, the newspaper said citing emergency medical services. The Bay of Plenty is one of Durban's most popular beaches. A massive rescue operation took place, involving 35 lifeguards. Paramedics also attended to over 100 beach goers, but only 17 were seriously injured.The injured are in serious and critical condition at nearby hospitals.

south africa

durban

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south africa, durban, tragedy