Сanada Delays Plans to Expand Medically Assisted Dying for Mentally Ill

Ottawa made euthanasia legal in September 2016. The law was passed after Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that medics could help those with severe and incurable... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

americas

canada

euthanasia

medics

law

mental disorder

The Canadian government has announced that it is delaying granting the "right" to euthanasia for people with mental illness.Lametti acknowledged that more time might be needed to get the country's MAID law right.She added that the government wants “to move in a step-by-step way so that we don't make mistakes.”As of March 2023, Canada could have become one of the few countries in the world to allow physician-assisted death for chronic mental disorders.Official data shows that more than 30,000 Canadians have died with medical assistance since the process became legal in 2016. Over 10,000 of them passed away in 2021, accounting for 3.3% of Canadian deaths that year.

americas

canada

