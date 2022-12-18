https://sputniknews.com/20221218/sanada-delays-plans-to-expand-medically-assisted-dying-for-mentally-ill-1105566524.html
Сanada Delays Plans to Expand Medically Assisted Dying for Mentally Ill
The Canadian government has announced that it is delaying granting the "right" to euthanasia for people with mental illness.Lametti acknowledged that more time might be needed to get the country's MAID law right.She added that the government wants “to move in a step-by-step way so that we don't make mistakes.”As of March 2023, Canada could have become one of the few countries in the world to allow physician-assisted death for chronic mental disorders.Official data shows that more than 30,000 Canadians have died with medical assistance since the process became legal in 2016. Over 10,000 of them passed away in 2021, accounting for 3.3% of Canadian deaths that year.
Сanada Delays Plans to Expand Medically Assisted Dying for Mentally Ill
Ottawa made euthanasia legal in September 2016. The law was passed after Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that medics could help those with severe and incurable medical conditions die.
The Canadian government has announced that it is delaying granting the "right" to euthanasia for people with mental illness.
Justice Minister David Lametti said earlier this week that the government would seek to delay the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID)
amid criticism from psychiatrists and physicians across the country.
Lametti acknowledged that more time might be needed to get the country's MAID law right.
“We are listening to what we are hearing and being responsive, to make sure we move forward in a prudent way. We know we need to get this right in order to protect those who are vulnerable and also to support an individual’s autonomy and freedom of choice,” Lametti said.
She added that the government wants “to move in a step-by-step way so that we don't make mistakes.”
As of March 2023, Canada could have become one of the few countries in the world to allow physician-assisted death for chronic mental disorders.
Official data shows that more than 30,000 Canadians have died with medical assistance since the process became legal in 2016. Over 10,000 of them passed away in 2021, accounting for 3.3% of Canadian deaths that year.