https://sputniknews.com/20221218/russian-orthodox-church-to-build-religious-center-schools--hospitals-in-uganda-1105566489.html

Russian Orthodox Church to Build Religious Center, Schools & Hospitals in Uganda

Russian Orthodox Church to Build Religious Center, Schools & Hospitals in Uganda

In this article you will read about Russian Orthodox Church's plans to build a religious center, schools and hospitals in Uganda

2022-12-18T14:48+0000

2022-12-18T14:48+0000

2022-12-18T14:48+0000

africa

north africa

east africa

morocco

uganda

russian orthodox church

cooperation

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105566879_0:217:3073:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2fd2003e70b4fb77cd0611243ea72b.jpg

The Russian patriarch's exarch in Africa, Metropolitan Leonid of Klin, announced plans to construct schools, hospitals and a religious center in Uganda on Sunday.The Morocco trip was Metropolitan Leonid’s third visit to Africa as exarch. Previously, he visited Uganda in May this year and then Egypt in June.Notably, during his visit to Morocco, Metropolitan Leonid ordained two African clergymen from Uganda and the Central African Republic at a liturgy for the first time in Russian Orthodox Church history.In connection with the latest visit of a Russian clergyman, Russian Consul General in Casablanca Oleg Prokhorov praised Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his balanced foreign policy and commitment to Morocco-Russia relations.Prokhorov also told Sputnik that the metropolitan’s visit to Morocco was very important for the local Russian diaspora, estimated at some 4,000 people.In late November, Abigail Jepchirchir from Kenya - a first African novice entered the Orthodox Monastery of the Nativity of God's Mother Convent in Moscow. Meanwhile, Moscow’s Convent of the Conception Monastry also expressed a desire to accept novices from Africa. According to Metropolitan Leonid, newcomers from Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria are now expected to arrive in Moscow's monasteries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221126/first-african-novice-enters-russian-orthodox-monastery-1104699947.html

africa

north africa

east africa

morocco

uganda

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

russian orthodox church in africa, russia in africa, metropolitan leonid of klin, the russian patriarch's exarch in africa, metropolitan leonid visits morocco