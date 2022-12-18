https://sputniknews.com/20221218/russian-defense-minister-inspects-russian-troops-in-special-operation-zone---ministry-1105557078.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russia’s Southern Military District to inspect the work of Russian troops in the zone of... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troops in the areas of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. At the command post, Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the situation and actions of the Russian forces in the operational areas. In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu is seen flying in a helicopter around the areas of deployment of Russian troops, checking the advanced positions of Russian units in the special operation zone, fortifications and defensive lines. According to the Russian defense ministry, Shoigu talked to the soldiers and thanked them for their exemplary performance of military tasks. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

