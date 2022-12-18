https://sputniknews.com/20221218/russian-defense-minister-inspects-russian-troops-in-special-operation-zone---ministry-1105557078.html
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Russian Troops in Special Operation Zone - Ministry
"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troops in the areas of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. At the command post, Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the situation and actions of the Russian forces in the operational areas. In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu is seen flying in a helicopter around the areas of deployment of Russian troops, checking the advanced positions of Russian units in the special operation zone, fortifications and defensive lines. According to the Russian defense ministry, Shoigu talked to the soldiers and thanked them for their exemplary performance of military tasks. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Russian Troops in Special Operation Zone - Ministry
03:31 GMT 18.12.2022 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 18.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russia’s Southern Military District to inspect the work of Russian troops in the zone of the special operation, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troops in the areas of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.
At the command post, Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the situation and actions of the Russian forces in the operational areas.
"During the hearing of the commanders, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation paid special attention to the organization of comprehensive support for the troops, the conditions for deploying personnel in the field, as well as the work of medical and rear units," the defense ministry said.
In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu is seen flying in a helicopter around the areas of deployment of Russian troops, checking the advanced positions of Russian units in the special operation zone, fortifications and defensive lines. According to the Russian defense ministry, Shoigu talked to the soldiers and thanked them for their exemplary performance of military tasks.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.