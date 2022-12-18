https://sputniknews.com/20221218/police-death-toll-from-fuel-truck-fire-in-afghanistan-rises-to-19-1105568486.html

Police: Death Toll From Fuel Truck Fire in Afghanistan Rises to 19

Police: Death Toll From Fuel Truck Fire in Afghanistan Rises to 19

KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fuel truck fire in a high-altitude tunnel at Salang Pass in Afghanistan's Parwan province has risen to 19

According to Zaid, the fire spread from the fuel tanker to two trucks carrying coal, which led to the inflammation of 12 cars. Earlier in the day, local authorities said that about 10 people died and more than 20 were wounded as a result of the incident. The truck was going from the province of Baghlan to Kabul and caught fire inside the Salang Tunnel. The Salang Tunnel is located at an altitude of over 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level in the area of ​the eponymous pass in the Hindu Kush mountains. The tunnel was built in 1958-1964 by Soviet specialists, mainly Moscow metro builders. The only road connecting Kabul with the northern provinces of Afghanistan passes through the tunnel.

