North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Pyongyang has carried out another test-launch, firing what appears to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said on Sunday. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the South Korean military, that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. North Korea has already fired dozens of missiles toward South Korea since the start of 2022, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch carried out in November.Japan was the target of North Korean missile tests before. In October and November North Korea fired ballistic tests missiles that likely ended up in the Sea of Japan.
