Harry & Meghan Want Their Own Apology From British Royals – Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “want their own apology” as they seek to “sit down with Royal Family” before May to address “issues” and force the Firm to admit wrongdoing in how the couple was treated, unnamed sources have told the UK media.The sources recalled that the scandal-hit couple's drive follows Royal Family aide Lady Susan Hussey meeting black charity founder Ngozi Fulani for “reconciliation” talks at Buckingham Palace.Earlier this week, Hussey extended apologies to Fulani over last month’s incident at the Palace, which saw Lady Susan repeatedly repeatedly asking the charity boss what part of Africa she was from and when she first came to the UK.The insiders said in this regard that the Sussexes feel the Royal Family displays double standards by publicly apologizing to Fulani and not to them.The UK media outlet reported that Palace has no plans to meet the Sussexes and will not be making a comment on their Netflix series.The claims came after a British news outlet reported that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple took aim at members of the royal family.Netflix’s six-part series was earlier billed as something that exposes “the full truth” behind Harry and Meghan’s life with the British royals. In the documentary, the couple in particular condemned the “unconscious" racial bias within Buckingham Palace, and the lack of support from other royals.
The already-strained ties between the Sussexes and the royal family will most likely further worsen due to Netflix releasing the bombshell six-part mini-series Harry & Meghan, in which the couple hit out at the royals.
Prince Harry
and Meghan Markle
“want their own apology” as they seek to “sit down with Royal Family
” before May to address “issues” and force the Firm to admit wrongdoing in how the couple was treated, unnamed sources have told the UK media.
The sources recalled that the scandal-hit couple's drive follows Royal Family aide Lady Susan Hussey meeting black charity founder Ngozi Fulani for “reconciliation” talks at Buckingham Palace.
Earlier this week, Hussey extended apologies to Fulani over last month’s incident at the Palace, which saw Lady Susan repeatedly repeatedly asking the charity boss what part of Africa she was from and when she first came to the UK.
The insiders said in this regard that the Sussexes feel the Royal Family displays double standards by publicly apologizing to Fulani and not to them.
“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they'd like to have a meeting,” one of the argued.
The UK media outlet reported that Palace has no plans to meet the Sussexes and will not be making a comment on their Netflix series.
The claims came after a British news outlet reported that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple took aim at members of the royal family.
“Well-placed” sources told the outlet that even though the official invitations for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey have yet to be sent out, the King extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling them that they will be welcome.
Netflix’s six-part series
was earlier billed as something that exposes “the full truth” behind Harry and Meghan’s life with the British royals. In the documentary, the couple in particular condemned the “unconscious" racial bias within Buckingham Palace, and the lack of support from other royals.