International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/harry--meghan-want-their-own-apology-from-british-royals--report-1105560153.html
Harry & Meghan Want Their Own Apology From British Royals – Report
Harry & Meghan Want Their Own Apology From British Royals – Report
The already-strained ties between the Sussexes and the royal family will most likely further worsen due to Netflix releasing the bombshell six-part mini-series... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T08:03+0000
2022-12-18T08:03+0000
uk
prince harry
meghan markle
viral
netflix
documentary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105559985_0:141:2713:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_87ef64d6ef700eb6f9ea2547a24a2fd2.jpg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “want their own apology” as they seek to “sit down with Royal Family” before May to address “issues” and force the Firm to admit wrongdoing in how the couple was treated, unnamed sources have told the UK media.The sources recalled that the scandal-hit couple's drive follows Royal Family aide Lady Susan Hussey meeting black charity founder Ngozi Fulani for “reconciliation” talks at Buckingham Palace.Earlier this week, Hussey extended apologies to Fulani over last month’s incident at the Palace, which saw Lady Susan repeatedly repeatedly asking the charity boss what part of Africa she was from and when she first came to the UK.The insiders said in this regard that the Sussexes feel the Royal Family displays double standards by publicly apologizing to Fulani and not to them.The UK media outlet reported that Palace has no plans to meet the Sussexes and will not be making a comment on their Netflix series.The claims came after a British news outlet reported that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple took aim at members of the royal family.Netflix’s six-part series was earlier billed as something that exposes “the full truth” behind Harry and Meghan’s life with the British royals. In the documentary, the couple in particular condemned the “unconscious" racial bias within Buckingham Palace, and the lack of support from other royals.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/prince-harry--meghan-markle-faked-press-mob-in-netflix-doc-photographer-say-1105082124.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221211/meghan-markles-estranged-siblings-slam-netflix-docuseries-1105360693.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105559985_151:0:2563:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_33a04e3dbe082c367846dd05eccdc9bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry and meghan markle “want their own apology”, harry and meghan's relations with royal family, the sussexes are welcome to attend king charles iii's coronation
prince harry and meghan markle “want their own apology”, harry and meghan's relations with royal family, the sussexes are welcome to attend king charles iii's coronation

Harry & Meghan Want Their Own Apology From British Royals – Report

08:03 GMT 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRYAN R. SMITHBritain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the Intrepid, Sea Air & Space Museum's inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards on November 10, 2021 in New York
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the Intrepid, Sea Air & Space Museum's inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards on November 10, 2021 in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRYAN R. SMITH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The already-strained ties between the Sussexes and the royal family will most likely further worsen due to Netflix releasing the bombshell six-part mini-series Harry & Meghan, in which the couple hit out at the royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “want their own apology” as they seek to “sit down with Royal Family” before May to address “issues” and force the Firm to admit wrongdoing in how the couple was treated, unnamed sources have told the UK media.
The sources recalled that the scandal-hit couple's drive follows Royal Family aide Lady Susan Hussey meeting black charity founder Ngozi Fulani for “reconciliation” talks at Buckingham Palace.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
Viral
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Faked’ Press Mob in Netflix Doc, Photographer Says
6 December, 04:00 GMT
Earlier this week, Hussey extended apologies to Fulani over last month’s incident at the Palace, which saw Lady Susan repeatedly repeatedly asking the charity boss what part of Africa she was from and when she first came to the UK.
The insiders said in this regard that the Sussexes feel the Royal Family displays double standards by publicly apologizing to Fulani and not to them.
“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they'd like to have a meeting,” one of the argued.
The UK media outlet reported that Palace has no plans to meet the Sussexes and will not be making a comment on their Netflix series.
The claims came after a British news outlet reported that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 despite the fallout from a bombshell Netflix documentary, in which the couple took aim at members of the royal family.
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
Viral
Meghan Markle's Estranged Siblings Slam Netflix Docuseries
11 December, 17:14 GMT
“Well-placed” sources told the outlet that even though the official invitations for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey have yet to be sent out, the King extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling them that they will be welcome.
Netflix’s six-part series was earlier billed as something that exposes “the full truth” behind Harry and Meghan’s life with the British royals. In the documentary, the couple in particular condemned the “unconscious" racial bias within Buckingham Palace, and the lack of support from other royals.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала