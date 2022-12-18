https://sputniknews.com/20221218/gravity-makes-you-age-slower-scientists-argue-1105567740.html

Gravity Makes You Age Slower, Scientists Argue

One of the implications of general relativity theory means that time runs faster in places with low gravity and slower in places with high gravity. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

Scientists have claimed that gravity slows time and makes you age slower.This means that people who live, for instance, in mountains age a bit faster than those who leave at sea level. However, the difference is not that stark. For instance, if you decide to spend 30 years at the peak of Mount Everest, you would be 0,91 milliseconds older than if you had been enjoying the sun and water at sea level.Scientists insist that these are not just calculations – the impact of gravity on time was proven with the atomic clock.On a practical l,evel this phenomenon poses a challenge to GPS satellites which circle the globe at an altitude of 20 km. They need to be adjusted since their clocks run more than 45 milliseconds faster than clocks on Earth within 24 hours.

