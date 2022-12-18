https://sputniknews.com/20221218/ghost-of-soviet-union-still-haunting-washington-russian-ambassador-says-1105556218.html

‘Ghost of Soviet Union’ Still Haunting Washington, Russian Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON, December 18 (Sputnik) - In its relations with Russia, the United States is still driven by a "Cold War" mentality and finds it hard to accept the... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Washington seems to need to constantly assert itself through competition with Russia. It looks as if the 'ghost' of the Soviet Union is still haunting the corridors of power in the American capital, and the ‘Сold War’ has not ended at all," Antonov said. According to the Russian ambassador, the United States is driven by a feeling of "exceptionalism," which is why it wanted to create an area of instability at Russia's borders. In addition, many American politicians still act in accordance with the "Cold War" mentality and find it hard to accept the "restoration of Russia's international prestige" under President Vladimir Putin, Antonov said. He emphasized that it will take a long time to build a multipolar world and, as part of that complex journey, the Russia-US standoff must be mutually respectful. Earlier this month, Antonov said that, instead of escalating the current situation with baseless accusations, Washington should consider whether the direction of its relations with Moscow was in line with its international obligations.

