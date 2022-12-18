https://sputniknews.com/20221218/ftx-founder-to-stop-defying-extradition-as-us-presses-fraud-charges-reports-suggest-1105570935.html
FTX Founder to Stop Defying Extradition as US Presses Fraud Charges, Reports Suggest
FTX Founder to Stop Defying Extradition as US Presses Fraud Charges, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will drop his fight against extradition to the United States... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T15:32+0000
2022-12-18T15:32+0000
2022-12-18T15:32+0000
americas
ftx
sam bankman-fried
fraud
us
bahamas
extradition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105570733_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57005284f5a4d0b7cf609e2f4c6dec85.jpg
Bankman-Fried's lawyer said during his first court appearance that his client would resist being sent to the United States, but American media cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday that he would no longer fight it and would make an announcement in court next week. The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for decades. He has denied any wrongdoing.The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall last month.
americas
bahamas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105570733_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_46577dd3cfb71f624a0d5bea23ec0877.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ftx founder to stop defying extradition, ftx scheme, sam bankman-fried charges
ftx founder to stop defying extradition, ftx scheme, sam bankman-fried charges
FTX Founder to Stop Defying Extradition as US Presses Fraud Charges, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will drop his fight against extradition to the United States where he faces charges of fraud and other financial crimes, media reported Sunday.
Bankman-Fried's lawyer said during his first court appearance that his client would resist being sent to the United States, but American media cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday that he would no longer fight it
and would make an announcement in court next week.
The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for decades. He has denied any wrongdoing.
The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall
last month.