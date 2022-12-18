International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
French Police Use Tear Gas Against Fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris
French Police Use Tear Gas Against Fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris
PARIS (Sputnik) - French police used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris following the defeat of the national team... 18.12.2022
Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time. Police used tear gas to disperse fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as they continued to pelt firecrackers at law enforcers. Some fans clashed with police officers after the latter started detaining violent participants. People were gathering on the Champs-Elysees even before the start of the World Cup final. Police blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe. Up to 14,000 police officers were patrolling the French capital on Sunday evening.
French Police Use Tear Gas Against Fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris

22:01 GMT 18.12.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - French police used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris following the defeat of the national team at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time.
Police used tear gas to disperse fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as they continued to pelt firecrackers at law enforcers. Some fans clashed with police officers after the latter started detaining violent participants.
People were gathering on the Champs-Elysees even before the start of the World Cup final. Police blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe. Up to 14,000 police officers were patrolling the French capital on Sunday evening.
