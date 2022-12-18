https://sputniknews.com/20221218/fijian-parties-to-form-coalition-cabinet-after-failing-to-secure-majority-reports-say-1105562069.html

Fijian Parties to Form Coalition Cabinet After Failing to Secure Majority

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - None of Fiji's political parties won enough seats in the parliamentary elections to form a majority, which means a coalition government will...

Parliamentary elections took place in Fiji on Wednesday. The make-up of the new 55-seat parliament will be the FijiFirst party with 26 seats, the People's Alliance party with 21 seats, the National Federation Party with five seats and the Social Democratic Liberal Party with three seats, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported, citing the election commission. To form a government, a Fijian party must gain 28 seats, meaning the country's prime minister and the leader of the FijiFirst party, Frank Bainimarama, will have to create a coalition with one of the leaders of opposition parties. Since Bainimarama's main opponent from the People's Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka, had previously formed an election coalition with the head of the National Federation Party, the prime minister is likely to turn to the Social Democratic Liberal Party. Bainimarama overthrew Fiji's government in a 2006 military coup, introduced a new constitution in 2013 and won elections twice.

