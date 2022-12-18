https://sputniknews.com/20221218/eu-clinches-deal-to-overhaul-blocs-carbon-market-1105562957.html

EU Clinches Deal to Overhaul Bloc's Carbon Market

EU Clinches Deal to Overhaul Bloc's Carbon Market

The new agreement is part of the EU's efforts to help the global community fight climate change and achieve a target of slashing net greenhouse gas emissions... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-18T10:30+0000

2022-12-18T10:30+0000

2022-12-18T10:30+0000

world

eu

deal

market

emissions

talks

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104360/61/1043606140_0:180:3432:2111_1920x0_80_0_0_36fd6e8ff95d09a6ae310efa211d723c.jpg

The EU has rolled out a provisional deal on bolstering its carbon market, the bloc's main policy tool to combat global warming, the Czech EU presidency and the European Council announced on Sunday.The agreement, which has yet to be formally adopted by the European Parliament, also obliges the 27 EU member states to accelerate the pace for their companies, from power producers to steelmakers, to reduce pollution.The European Council, in turn, referred to 30 hours of talks, during which EU negotiators agreed on raising the overall target to cut emissions in the sectors covered by the European Emissions Trading System to 62% by 2030.Additionally, a decision was made to rebase "the overall emissions ceiling over two years of 90 and 27 million allowances respectively, and increase the annual reduction rate of the cap by 4.3% per year from 2024 to 2027 and 4.4 from 2028 to 2030," according to the European Council’s statement.The statement pointed out that the negotiators also decided on the establishment of a Climate Social Fund to help vulnerable households, micro-enterprises and transport users cope with the price impacts of an emissions trading system for buildings, road transport and fuel for additional sectors. The 87 billion euro fund is expected to start running in 2026.Peter Liese, lead negotiator for the European Parliament, hailed what he described as “the biggest climate law ever in Europe, and some say in the world.”A Eurostat survey showed in late September that although greenhouse gas emissions in the EU fell by 32% between 1990 and 2020 across sectors including energy and manufacturing, the bloc’s transport sector tarnished the trend, with a 7% increase in emissions over the same period.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/eus-increased-coal-usage-causes-higher-co2-emissions-in-short-term---climate-adviser-1103954205.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211031/global-net-zero-emissions-keeping-15c-within-reach-on-agenda-of-opening-cop26-1090360827.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

eu;s deal on carbon market, eu's main policy tool to combat global warming, establishment of climate social fund, european emissions trading system