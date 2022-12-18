International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/crimea-greeces-plans-to-transfer-s-300-systems-to-ukraine-risky-step-1105558517.html
Crimea: Greece's Plans to Transfer S-300 Systems to Ukraine 'Risky Step'
Crimea: Greece's Plans to Transfer S-300 Systems to Ukraine 'Risky Step'
SIMFEROPOL, Russia, (Sputnik) - Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgiy Muradov called on Sunday the intention of Athens to transfer... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T06:08+0000
2022-12-18T06:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
crimea
ukraine
greece
s-300
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105558371_0:0:2765:1555_1920x0_80_0_0_f27cd397e2a589774b3cb28263f28357.jpg
On Friday, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that the country's government is ready to send S-300 air defense systems from Crete to Ukraine if the US "installs the Patriot system in their place." According to Muradov, the transfer of these systems to Kiev is "certainly capable of radically undermining the Greek defensive potential." Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/moscow-drones-used-for-attacks-on-crimea-other-russian-regions-made-by-us-spektreworks-1105514568.html
russia
ukraine
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105558371_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9877ec522a7a1969b802b656e21f0625.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will greece send s-300 to ukraine, does ukraine have s-300, greece ukraine military aid, military aid to ukraine, crimea officials, protests in greece,
will greece send s-300 to ukraine, does ukraine have s-300, greece ukraine military aid, military aid to ukraine, crimea officials, protests in greece,

Crimea: Greece's Plans to Transfer S-300 Systems to Ukraine 'Risky Step'

06:08 GMT 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / COSTAS METAXAKISAn S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013. Greece is the first NATO country to try the Russian long-range missile system.
An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013. Greece is the first NATO country to try the Russian long-range missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / COSTAS METAXAKIS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL, Russia, (Sputnik) - Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgiy Muradov called on Sunday the intention of Athens to transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine a "risky step" for Greek national interests.
On Friday, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that the country's government is ready to send S-300 air defense systems from Crete to Ukraine if the US "installs the Patriot system in their place."
"Such a move by Athens would be not only a senseless demonstration of hostility towards Russia, but also a risky step towards its own national interests, which the Greek public is already loudly declaring," Muradov told Sputnik.
According to Muradov, the transfer of these systems to Kiev is "certainly capable of radically undermining the Greek defensive potential."
Fire smoke rises over an airfield. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Russia
Moscow: Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks
16 December, 09:40 GMT
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала