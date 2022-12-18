https://sputniknews.com/20221218/child-among-those-hospitalized-after-consuming-hallucinogenic-spinach-in-australia-1105557894.html
Child Among Those Hospitalized After Consuming ‘Hallucinogenic’ Spinach in Australia
Dozens of Australians have experienced symptoms, including hallucinations and delirium after eating spinach products.
A child in the Australian state of Queensland was admitted to hospital with intoxication on Saturday night and was released on Sunday. The youth is among more than 100 people who reported symptoms such as hallucination and delirium after consuming spinach products believed to be contaminated by “unsafe plant material.”
Australian retail chains have already begun recalling spinach products after clients reported hallucinations, delirium, blurred vision, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat and fever after consuming them.
Australian authorities say that this “unsafe plant material” likely came “from a single source”. Citizens are urged to dump the recalled products or to return them to shops.
“The recalled products are not safe to consume and people who have purchased these recalled products should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” a spokesperson of NSW Health said.
So far, the spinach-containing products were recalled by a number of retail chains, including Riviera Fresh, Fresh Salad Co, Woolworths, Costco and Coles.
Experts notice that demand for spinach has significantly fallen. Michael Coote, CEO of Ausveg, Industry Representative Body for vegetable and potato growers, marks the fact that only small number of products was affected, so there is no reason to avoid spinach in general.
“However, it is important to remember that there are only a small number of products with recall notices, and our food safety and retail sector is removing affected products as soon as there is a concern for people’s health.”
As of now, more than 120 people were affected by the contaminated spinach. Anyone concerned that they might be displaying symptoms similar to hallucination and fever after consuming spinach is urged to seek medical help.