‘Art Brings Us Together’: Libya Song Festival Returns to Tripoli After Nearly Two Decades

The fifth session of the Libyan Song Festival has come to a close in Libya’s capital Tripoli after nearly two decades of absence, marking the return of the cultural life of the country, which is still recovering from the impact of an escalating political crisis since 2011.

The fifth session of the Libyan Song Festival has come to a close in Libya’s capital Tripoli after nearly two decades of absence, marking the return of the cultural life of the country, which is still recovering from the impact of an escalating political crisis since 2011.The event, which was an extension of the four sessions that were organized in the years 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004, saw dozen of promising Libyan artists competing to win the heart of the audience, as well as members of the festival’s judiciary committee, which consisted of a number of established Libyan artists.Speaking of the size of competition, Walid Jdir, member of the festival committee, said that only 20 participants made it to the stage in the final day of the festival out of more the 80 applicants to the song festival.In the Libya Song Festival, a number of financial prizes were allocated to the winners, including a grand prize of 60,000 dinars (about $12,000) for the integrated song, lyrics, melody and performance, and incentive prizes of 15,000 dinars (about $3,000) for the best lyrics, best melody and best performance, respectively.The fifth session of the festival, which bore the name of Mohamed Hassan, one of the country's most famous artists who died in 2017, was held under the slogan "The Libyan Song with Optimistic Eyes - Art Brings Us Together". In addition, a number of artists who immortalized their names in the Libyan song records were also honored at the event.

