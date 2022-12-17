International
'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene
'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene
The dance scene has become extremely popular on social media since the series premiered in November. 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
American actress Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, has revealed some details behind the making of the now-viral dance scene from the show.The scene in question features Ortega’s character, the titular Wednesday Addams, participating in a school dance. When she busts out her moves, it turns into quite a sight, with one media outlet describing the performance as “part Argentine tango, part spooky shimmy and part C-3PO trying to let loose.”During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said that, while she had two days to choreograph her routine for that scene, she literally arrived with no plan.With the show premiering in November, the dance scene has since taken TikTok by storm, further boosting Ortega's popularity.
19:05 GMT 17.12.2022
US actress Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday at the Hollywood Legion Theatre Post 43 in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2022.
The dance scene has become extremely popular on social media since the series premiered in November.
American actress Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, has revealed some details behind the making of the now-viral dance scene from the show.
The scene in question features Ortega’s character, the titular Wednesday Addams, participating in a school dance. When she busts out her moves, it turns into quite a sight, with one media outlet describing the performance as “part Argentine tango, part spooky shimmy and part C-3PO trying to let loose.”
During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said that, while she had two days to choreograph her routine for that scene, she literally arrived with no plan.
With the show premiering in November, the dance scene has since taken TikTok by storm, further boosting Ortega's popularity.
