https://sputniknews.com/20221217/wednesday-series-star-jenna-ortega-spills-beans-on-iconic-dancing-scene-1105554754.html
'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene
'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene
The dance scene has become extremely popular on social media since the series premiered in November. 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T19:05+0000
2022-12-17T19:05+0000
2022-12-17T19:05+0000
viral
netflix
tv series
dancing
scene
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105554842_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_57afd11104789032485d71be295bb751.jpg
American actress Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, has revealed some details behind the making of the now-viral dance scene from the show.The scene in question features Ortega’s character, the titular Wednesday Addams, participating in a school dance. When she busts out her moves, it turns into quite a sight, with one media outlet describing the performance as “part Argentine tango, part spooky shimmy and part C-3PO trying to let loose.”During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said that, while she had two days to choreograph her routine for that scene, she literally arrived with no plan.With the show premiering in November, the dance scene has since taken TikTok by storm, further boosting Ortega's popularity.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105554842_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3ceac9cfa017f1b15b707d68ce9aa1a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netflix, tv series, dancing, scene
netflix, tv series, dancing, scene
'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene
The dance scene has become extremely popular on social media since the series premiered in November.
American actress Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, has revealed some details behind the making of the now-viral dance scene from the show.
The scene in question features Ortega’s character, the titular Wednesday Addams, participating in a school dance. When she busts out her moves, it turns into quite a sight, with one media outlet describing the performance as “part Argentine tango, part spooky shimmy and part C-3PO trying to let loose.”
During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said that, while she had two days to choreograph her routine for that scene, she literally arrived with no plan.
With the show premiering in November, the dance scene has since taken TikTok by storm, further boosting Ortega's popularity.