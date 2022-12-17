https://sputniknews.com/20221217/wednesday-series-star-jenna-ortega-spills-beans-on-iconic-dancing-scene-1105554754.html

'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene

'Wednesday' Series Star Jenna Ortega Spills Beans on Iconic Dancing Scene

The dance scene has become extremely popular on social media since the series premiered in November. 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T19:05+0000

2022-12-17T19:05+0000

2022-12-17T19:05+0000

viral

netflix

tv series

dancing

scene

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105554842_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_57afd11104789032485d71be295bb751.jpg

American actress Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, has revealed some details behind the making of the now-viral dance scene from the show.The scene in question features Ortega’s character, the titular Wednesday Addams, participating in a school dance. When she busts out her moves, it turns into quite a sight, with one media outlet describing the performance as “part Argentine tango, part spooky shimmy and part C-3PO trying to let loose.”During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega said that, while she had two days to choreograph her routine for that scene, she literally arrived with no plan.With the show premiering in November, the dance scene has since taken TikTok by storm, further boosting Ortega's popularity.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netflix, tv series, dancing, scene