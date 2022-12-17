https://sputniknews.com/20221217/us-court-sets-february-14-discovery-deadline-in-vinnik-case-amid-prisoner-swap-talks-1105537650.html

US Court Sets February 14 Discovery Deadline in Vinnik Case Amid Prisoner Swap Talks

US Court Sets February 14 Discovery Deadline in Vinnik Case Amid Prisoner Swap Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US district court judge Susan Illston ruled on Friday that government prosecutors must provide discovery evidence to defense attorneys... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

Illston made the decision in response to a request by Vinnik’s lawyers to direct the government to produce discovery within 60 days. Illston also scheduled a status hearing for the case on February 14. On Thursday, Vinnik’s defense team filed a status report claiming Vinnik is “extremely upset” about monthslong delays in trial preparation for the case against him. The United States charged Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. The US accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him. The production of discovery is not only to move the court case forward, but also to help facilitate a potential prisoner swap with Russia involving Vinnik. Vinnik has been the subject of “serious discussions” between the US and Russia regarding a proposed prisoner swap, the defense team’s court filing said. The US Justice Department, unlike the State Department and other parts of the Biden administration, oppose prisoner swaps and are therefore refusing to permit defense lawyers from using any discovery materials for the purpose of advocating for a swap, the filing said. The potential prisoner swap comes following a successful exchange of US basketball player Brittney Griner for Russian businessman Viktor Bout. The Biden administration continues to seek the release of other US citizens imprisoned in Russia, including Paul Whelan, who was convicted on espionage charges.

