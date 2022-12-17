https://sputniknews.com/20221217/twitter-suspends-journalists-trump-trading-cards-jfk-files-released-1105532578.html

Twitter Suspends Journalists, Trump Trading Cards, JFK Files Released

Twitter bans accounts on dodgy "doxxing" accusations, and the State Department creates a "China House" to better coordinate and concentrate anti-Beijing...

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the current military buildup in East Asia, the role the Phillipines plays in Washington’s encirclement of China, the State Department's establishment of a new Office of China Coordination, the release of further documents relating to the JFK assassination, and the projected length of the Ukrainian crisis.Executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the arrest of five Louisiana troopers over the death of Ronald Greene, a San Antonio police officer that fed multiple homeless men sandwiches made of human feces, the conclusion of the Atatiana Jefferson case, a school principal charged with prison time for investigating a sexting incident, and an ongoing legal battle between the Human Rights Defense Center and Centurion Health over medical malpractice in prisons.Republican strategist, grassroots activist Eugene Craig discusses Jill Biden greenlighting a 2024 campaign for Joe Bide, Donald Trump loyalists jumping ship after the former president released digital trading cards, tension between Ron DeSantis and Trump ahead of the GOP primaries, as well as Kevin McCarthy’s lack of support for House Speaker and who else could be speaking in the new congress.Host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup Tina Desiree Berg discusses the inauguration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her plans to reduce homelessness, the failure of privatize efforts to permanently house people in LA, and the ongoing Twitter drama.The Misfits also discuss News of the Weird this week, including New York installing “Urine Detectors” in subway stations, the establishment of a rent-a-chicken business, and a Georgia criminal feeling left out of a local fugitive list.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

