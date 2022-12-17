International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/three-people-killed-52-injured-during-protests-in-perus-junin-health-authorities-say-1105540909.html
Three People Killed, 52 Injured During Protests in Peru's Junin, Health Authorities Say
Three People Killed, 52 Injured During Protests in Peru's Junin, Health Authorities Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and another 52 injured during protests in Peru's Junin region, the local health department said on Saturday. 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T07:19+0000
2022-12-17T07:19+0000
americas
latin america
protests
pedro castillo
peru
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374383_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d75f2c2546497d733e2d1c75bdd6552e.jpg
Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374383_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7195a0dad4f9704eb04f3376317ca44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
people killed in peu, protests in peru peru coup, peru imeachment, peu unrest, junin protests
people killed in peu, protests in peru peru coup, peru imeachment, peu unrest, junin protests

Three People Killed, 52 Injured During Protests in Peru's Junin, Health Authorities Say

07:19 GMT 17.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDESSupporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima, on December 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and another 52 injured during protests in Peru's Junin region, the local health department said on Saturday.

"We continue to update the information, a total of three civilians were killed and 52 were injured in clashes in Pichanaqui," the department said on social media.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDESSupporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo launch firecrackers at riot police during a protest near the Congress in Lima on December 12, 2022
© AFP 2022 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала