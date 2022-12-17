https://sputniknews.com/20221217/their-time-has-come-fifa-president-applauds-african-teams-world-cup-2022-performance-1105540272.html

'Their Time Has Come': FIFA President Applauds African Teams' World Cup 2022 Performance

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has applauded on Friday the performance of African teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar after Morocco, the surprise team of the tournament, made history and qualified for the semi-finals of the championship as the first national team ever from the African continent to make it past the quarter-finals.This year's World Cup in Qatar changed the old stereotype of African football. African national teams have presented themselves as strong opponents with two out of the five representatives of the continent, Morocco and Senegal, making their way to the knockout stage for only the second time in history - and the first since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.In the meantime, the other three African nations, Ghana, Cameroon, and Tunisia, did not leave the Qatar tournament without a fight.Speaking to reporters ahead of Morocco’s third-place play-off against Croatia on Saturday, the FIFA president commented on Africa’s surprising show-up at the tournament, saying that African football's “time has come.”He added that he would be looking forward to “some more excellent performances” from Africa in the next version of the FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, for which “double the number of African teams” is going to be qualifying.The 2026 tournament is planned to host 48 national teams instead of 32.

