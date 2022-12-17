https://sputniknews.com/20221217/six-people-killed-in-fire-at-residential-building-in-minsk-belarus-1105541744.html

Six People Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Minsk, Belarus

Six People Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Minsk, Belarus

MINSK (Sputnik) - Six people, including a child, died on Saturday as a result of a fire in a residential building in the Belarusian capital, the country's...

Three people, including a child, who were injured during the fire are in intensive care in serious condition, the press service of the Belarusian Health Ministry said. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

