2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Seven Far-Right Activists Detained After France-Morocco Match to Face Trial
Seven Far-Right Activists Detained After France-Morocco Match to Face Trial
PARIS (Sputnik) - Seven far-right activists detained during riots in Paris after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on December... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
19:16 GMT 17.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARTIN BUREAUPeople celebrate Morocco's victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match against Portugal on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris on December 10, 2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - Seven far-right activists detained during riots in Paris after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14 will appear in court on Saturday, BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing prosecutor's office.
The seven defendants were part of a far-right group consisting of 40 members who were detained for carrying knives and "intending to cause unrest" and "pick a fight" with Moroccan fans, the broadcaster said.
One of them is 24-year-old Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, a leader of the Zouaves Paris far-right group. He was previously arrested for violent behavior during a rally staged by far-right politician and head of the Reconquete party Eric Zemmour in late 2021, when the latter announced his presidential bid.
A total of 26 people remain in custody, while 12 others were released. Six activists were placed on civil rights and obligations probation and prohibited from entering the French capital.
According to Le Monde newspaper, 266 people were detained after the Wednesday game across France, with 167 in Paris alone.
