Russian & Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospects For Expanded Cooperation

Russian & Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospects For Expanded Cooperation

2022-12-17

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversations with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Saturday about the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.Furthermore, the foreign ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation on current international and regional issues.Earlier this year, at the 25th anniversary St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where Egypt took part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi cited the construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, the establishment of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area, and the development of the Egyptian railway network as major examples of Russia-Egypt cooperation.In July, Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom launched the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant. On June 29, Rosatom received permission from Egypt to begin construction work, and on July 20, the first concrete slab foundation for nuclear power unit no. 1 was poured in El Dabaa, about 300 km from Cairo to the northwest.The Russian-Egyptian agreements on the construction of the NPP project came into force in 2017. As a result, Rosatom took obligations to provide “engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, nuclear fuel supply, operation support and maintenance, and spent nuclear fuel treatment as well as personnel training to its Egyptian partners."Meanwhile, in 2018, the two countries reached an agreement to create a Russian Industrial Zone in East Port Said, the northern terminus of the Suez Canal. The development of production facilities in the zone is currently underway.In 2018 and 2019, Russia and Egypt penned a series of deals aiming to develop the African country’s railway network, including a deal between the Egyptian Railway Authority and Russian “Transmashholding” company that implies the delivery of 1,300 carriages to Egypt, as well as the establishment of the first carriage manufacturing line in the country.In addition, in June this year, Russia and Egypt announced their intention to switch to mutual settlements in rubles and Egyptian pounds, emphasizing that the volume of trade between the two countries allows for the active use of the ruble-pound pair for mutual settlements.Russia and Egypt are also actively cooperating in the military sphere. The two countries have signed military cooperation agreements, as well as a strategic partnership agreement. Furthermore, Russia and Egypt have a practice of “Defenders of Friendship” (airborne) and "Bridge of Friendship" (naval) military exercises that are conducted on a regular basis.

