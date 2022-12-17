https://sputniknews.com/20221217/predecessors-of-vegan-dinosaurs-were-carnivorous-1105546765.html

Predecessors of 'Vegan' Dinosaurs Were Carnivorous

science & tech

dinosaurs

carnivores

t-rex

The earliest dinosaurs included carnivorous, omnivorous and herbivorous species, according to a team of paleobiologists at the University of Bristol. By studying the shape of the earliest dinosaurs' teeth and modeling their function using computer simulations, experts were able to compare them with living reptiles and their diets.Their findings, published in the journal Science Advances, show that many groups of herbivorous dinosaurs were originally omnivores and that the ancestors of our famous long-necked herbivores, such as Diplodocus, ate meat. This ability to diversify their diet early in evolution probably explained their evolutionary and ecological success.The research team studied the shaping and functioning of the dinosaurs' teeth and made computer models of how stress would be distributed among the teeth when biting. The results were then processed through machine-learning algorithms based on the dental features and diets of 47 living reptiles, the report added.Researchers suggested that early dietary diversity of dinosaurs played a key role in their rise and later dominance. It allowed them to adapt to changing climates and food resources.

2022

