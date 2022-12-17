International
Moscow Lambasts Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as Censorship
Moscow also views this act as a "cynical infringement on the rights of national minorities" given the impact the suspension would have on the Russian-speaking part of Moldovan population. On Friday, Moldovan authorities suspended the licenses of opposition and Russian-language channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV over allegations that they were inaccurately covering domestic affairs and the Ukraine conflict.
Moscow Lambasts Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as Censorship

16:01 GMT 17.12.2022
