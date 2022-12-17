https://sputniknews.com/20221217/moscow-lambasts-moldovas-move-to-revoke-licenses-of-russian-language-channels-as-censorship-1105553696.html

Moscow Lambasts Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as Censorship

Moscow Lambasts Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as Censorship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow qualifies Chisinau's decision to revoke licenses of six Russian-language channels broadcasting in Moldova as political censorship and... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T16:01+0000

2022-12-17T16:01+0000

2022-12-17T16:01+0000

russia

russia

moldova

censorship

russian media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

Moscow also views this act as a "cynical infringement on the rights of national minorities" given the impact the suspension would have on the Russian-speaking part of Moldovan population. On Friday, Moldovan authorities suspended the licenses of opposition and Russian-language channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV over allegations that they were inaccurately covering domestic affairs and the Ukraine conflict.

russia

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova revokes licenses of russian-language channels as censorship, moldovan censorship