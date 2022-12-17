https://sputniknews.com/20221217/moldova-to-raise-electricity-heating-rates-amid-gas-price-hike---emergency-commission-1105555386.html

Moldova to Raise Electricity, Heating Rates Amid Gas Price Hike - Emergency Commission

Moldova to Raise Electricity, Heating Rates Amid Gas Price Hike - Emergency Commission

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's Emergency Situations Commission said on Saturday that it instructed the National Agency for Energy Regulation to review...

Earlier this week, the commission ruled that state-owned company Energocom would sell 100 million cubic meters of gas to Moldovagaz at an average price of $1,108 per 1,000 cubic meters, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. This price covers all expenses, including the cost of gas, transportation and storage costs. In November, Moldova purchased gas at a price of $785. The corrections will factor in procurement prices for gas and will be based on the components that make up rates for electricity and heating. Spinu previously said that the commission's decision would not impact domestic gas rates, pledging that citizens would receive compensation. Last week, the commission called on the energy agency to consider reducing rates, as Chisinau resumed purchasing electricity from the Cuciurgan power station in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which pushed procurement prices lower. Moldova declared a state of emergency last year due to the energy crisis in light of the problems with gas shortage and a sharp rise in price of energy resources. The state of emergency has been extended since then, most recently by another 60 days starting from December 1. The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas in October.

