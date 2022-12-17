Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October, in retaliation for terrorist attacks on Russia organized by Kiev, including the fatal blast against the Crimean Bridge.
According to Ukrainian authorities, about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Kiev has urged Ukrainians to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to regular blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue intensive attacks on the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Russia, resulting in massive civilian casualties.
