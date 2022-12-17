International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says
LIVE UPDATES: US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says

07:23 GMT 17.12.2022
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia's aim is to end the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October, in retaliation for terrorist attacks on Russia organized by Kiev, including the fatal blast against the Crimean Bridge.
According to Ukrainian authorities, about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Kiev has urged Ukrainians to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to regular blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue intensive attacks on the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Russia, resulting in massive civilian casualties.
08:32 GMT 17.12.2022
Russia Starts Constructing Protection Dome to Shield ZNPP Nuclear Waste Sites From Drones and Shells
07:24 GMT 17.12.2022
US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says
Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgiy Muradov called the US statement on the peninsula "a declaration of war," which Washington instructs to wage with other people's hands.

"Kirby's statement on Crimea is a declaration of war on Russia, which the US instructs to wage with other people's bloody Nazi hands. I believe that without a direct reminder to Washington of our cudgel of nuclear deterrence, which rises above the stupid head of the Washington madmen, it will not do," Muradov told Sputnik.

On Friday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Washington recognizes Ukraine's right to plan and conduct military operations in Crimea, since it considers the peninsula to be Ukrainian territory.
Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.
