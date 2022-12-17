LIVE UPDATES: US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says

US Stance on Crimea is 'Declaration of War', Region's Representative Says

Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgiy Muradov called the US statement on the peninsula "a declaration of war," which Washington instructs to wage with other people's hands.

"Kirby's statement on Crimea is a declaration of war on Russia, which the US instructs to wage with other people's bloody Nazi hands. I believe that without a direct reminder to Washington of our cudgel of nuclear deterrence, which rises above the stupid head of the Washington madmen, it will not do," Muradov told Sputnik.

On Friday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Washington recognizes Ukraine's right to plan and conduct military operations in Crimea, since it considers the peninsula to be Ukrainian territory.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.