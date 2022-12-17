https://sputniknews.com/20221217/james-cameron-used-forensics-to-settle-25-year-dispute-over-titanics-ending-1105549034.html

James Cameron Used Forensics to Settle 25-Year Dispute Over Titanic's Ending

The film director's confession comes in the wake of soaring public interest in his new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, which hit the silver screens around the... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

James Cameron has admitted that he used the services of a forensic specialist to prove that Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, had to die at the end of the movie Titanic. Since the release of the 1997 movie, fans have speculated that Jack and Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by Kate Winslet, could have both survived on a wooden panel in the ocean after the ship collided with an iceberg. In the movie, when the ship sank and both found themselves in the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Jack was able to find a floating door and turn it into sort of a raft. While he let Rose lie on top of it, he, however, was unable to find any raft for himself or climb on the same door, and began to freeze. Jack died of hypothermia and his body sank to the ocean floor.Cameron has since decided to prove the fans wrong and put an end to years of speculation, insisting that Jack "had to die."Cameron compared his hit movie to Romeo and Juliet in the sense that both are stories about “love and sacrifice and mortality.”He also added that he was going “to do a little special" on the forensic analysis that would come out in February. This “special” release will coincide with a 4K restoration of Titanic that will premiere on Valentine’s Day weekend.

