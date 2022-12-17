https://sputniknews.com/20221217/germany-putting-measures-in-place-to-curb-illegal-migration-1105549711.html

The minister also noted that Germany extended temporary stationary control on the Austrian border and boosted monitoring on its border with the Czech Republic. According to media, the number of illegal entries to Germany has grown since Faeser took office in late 2021. In November, Germany received 29,000 asylum applications, hitting a six-year high. Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, pushing millions to flee the country. According to the UN, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe as of November 1, with more than 1 million registered in Germany.

