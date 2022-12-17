https://sputniknews.com/20221217/france-to-end-visa-restrictions-for-moroccans-1105548163.html

France to End Visa Restrictions for Moroccans

France to End Visa Restrictions for Moroccans

This article is about France's plans to lift visa restrictions for nationals of Morocco, announced by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna following talks on Friday with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

2022-12-17T13:06+0000

2022-12-17T13:06+0000

2022-12-17T13:06+0000

africa

north africa

morocco

france

visa restrictions

visa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105548692_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_3308561a26394536bf8260f1fef2e78c.jpg

France is planning to lift visa restrictions for nationals of Morocco, the European country’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said following talks on Friday with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat.As for whether Paris had received anything in exchange for the move, the kingdom’s head of diplomacy noted that the French government’s decision to remove visa limitations for Moroccans was unilateral, just like the initial decision to impose these limitations.Last year, France tightened requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, arguing that the three North African states did not cooperate in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of their nationals expelled from France.The number of visas given to nationals from the three Maghreb nations was halved in comparison to the previous year. Following the visa curb, relations worsened between Paris and Rabat, with the latter claiming that the move was “unjustified”.

https://sputniknews.com/20211003/algeria-closes-airspace-to-french-military-jets-1089627052.html

africa

north africa

morocco

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

visa restrictions for moroccans, france visa restrictions, france visa, visa restrictions for morocco, france, catherine colonna