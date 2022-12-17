https://sputniknews.com/20221217/france-to-end-visa-restrictions-for-moroccans-1105548163.html
France to End Visa Restrictions for Moroccans
France to End Visa Restrictions for Moroccans
This article is about France's plans to lift visa restrictions for nationals of Morocco, announced by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna following talks on Friday with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat.
2022-12-17T13:06+0000
2022-12-17T13:06+0000
2022-12-17T13:06+0000
africa
north africa
morocco
france
visa restrictions
visa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105548692_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_3308561a26394536bf8260f1fef2e78c.jpg
France is planning to lift visa restrictions for nationals of Morocco, the European country’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said following talks on Friday with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat.As for whether Paris had received anything in exchange for the move, the kingdom’s head of diplomacy noted that the French government’s decision to remove visa limitations for Moroccans was unilateral, just like the initial decision to impose these limitations.Last year, France tightened requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, arguing that the three North African states did not cooperate in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of their nationals expelled from France.The number of visas given to nationals from the three Maghreb nations was halved in comparison to the previous year. Following the visa curb, relations worsened between Paris and Rabat, with the latter claiming that the move was “unjustified”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/algeria-closes-airspace-to-french-military-jets-1089627052.html
africa
north africa
morocco
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105548692_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_06b0f088e9cade2c7651432c6c29243d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
visa restrictions for moroccans, france visa restrictions, france visa, visa restrictions for morocco, france, catherine colonna
visa restrictions for moroccans, france visa restrictions, france visa, visa restrictions for morocco, france, catherine colonna
France to End Visa Restrictions for Moroccans
In late September 2021, Paris tightened visa requirements for Moroccans, Algerians, and Tunisians over an alleged lack of cooperation in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.
France is planning to lift visa restrictions for nationals of Morocco, the European country’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said following talks on Friday with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat.
“We've taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship,” Colonna said following her two-day trip to the North African kingdom, adding that the two nations are ready to “write a new page together” after more than one year of tensions.
As for whether Paris had received anything in exchange for the move, the kingdom’s head of diplomacy noted that the French government’s decision to remove visa limitations for Moroccans was unilateral, just like the initial decision to impose these limitations.
Last year, France tightened requirements for obtaining visas
for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, arguing that the three North African states did not cooperate in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of their nationals expelled from France.
The number of visas given to nationals from the three Maghreb nations was halved in comparison to the previous year. Following the visa curb
, relations worsened between Paris and Rabat, with the latter claiming that the move was “unjustified”.
3 October 2021, 13:53 GMT